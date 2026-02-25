Their record is a lot better, but the Golden State Warriors can somewhat relate to the Memphis Grizzlies because this season is practically lost already with Jimmy Butler out with a torn ACL. Naturally, this turns into another low-stakes outing for the youngsters’ development. And it's unlikely that Stephen Curry will be available to terrorize the Grizzlies, as he's been out with "runner's knee."

Presumably, whoever takes the floor for Memphis at home will show a high level of pride, since they are coming off a loss to the worst team in the league (Sacramento Kings). On top of that, coach Tomas lisalo challenged them as politely as possible saying he didn’t think their last performance was very good.

It will be Golden State’s second game of a back-to-back. Expect some intensity between the Spencer brothers for bragging rights.

Here is what you need to know.

Keep it simple

The Warriors had Ty Jerome for 45 games, and he never got to show his true form. It’s probably not this good, but he’s scoring nearly a point per minute, so the Grizzlies must keep riding this wave. On top of that, they’ve done a decent job of generating contact to get to the line, which has multiple benefits. They have to keep that going, too.

Draymond Green’s offensive confidence comes and goes, so the Grizzlies will be able to sag off him to make it harder for the others inside. Yet, they must be alert for him to counter with a dribble handoff to take advantage of the space or being the passer in split-action set, which would compromise them, too.

Rebounding and defense

It won’t be easy because of how understaffed they are, but they can’t allow the Warriors to score 20 second-chance points in the first half like the Kings did. They need the extra effort in the trenches because the Warriors are one of the last teams they can't afford to give a second look to when the defense is caved in.

Additionally, the Warriors are a good passing team regardless of who plays, so the Grizzlies will have to be sharp at defending the corners, and cannot afford reckless closeouts that will give up an avenue.

Limit turnovers

Poor ball security has cost the Grizzlies too many games this year, and worse, they are in the bottom third in the league in points suffered off turnovers. Coincidentally, the Warriors are in the top six in points scored after a turnover, so the Grizzlies cannot beat themselves by allowing them to have significantly more possessions.