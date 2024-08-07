All Grizzlies

3x NBA All-Star, Former Grizzlies Guard Slams Team USA Coaches During Paris Olympics

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas called out Team USA during the Paris Olympics

Joey Linn

Jul 31, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States head coach Steve Kerr in the second quarter against South Sudan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Jul 31, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States head coach Steve Kerr in the second quarter against South Sudan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
With their win over Brazil on Tuesday, Team USA advanced to the 2024 Paris Olympics semifinals against Serbia. It has been an undefeated summer for USA Basketball, but that has not stopped the coaching staff from receiving criticism.

With an incredibly talented roster, Team USA head coach Steve Kerr has had to make very difficult rotation decisions. This has led to established NBA stars like Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid having games where they did not play.

During a recent episode of his Gil's Arena show, three-time NBA All-Star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas slammed the Team USA coaching staff.

"The worst part of the USA team is the coaching staff," Arenas said. "... If it was on their individual team, they would not be doing the s--t that they're doing... You're not gonna have your best players and your number one and two options coming off the bench."

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has come off the bench for each game he has played in this summer, which Arenas could be alluding to in addition to some of the other controversial lineup decisions Kerr has made. While there have been many arguments about Kerr's lineup decisions, Team USA is undefeated on the summer, and their Olympic wins have all been convincing.

If USA continues their dominance and wins gold, there will be nothing anybody can say to Kerr or his coaching staff.

