3x NBA All-Star Makes Bold Giannis Antetokounmpo Proclamation
Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't quite at the level Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was, but given he's spent 12 years with the franchise, Antetokounmpo is arguably the greatest player in Milwaukee Bucks history. With two MVPs to his name to go along with four top-four finishes in MVP voting, he was the driving force in bringing Milwaukee its first NBA title since Abdul-Jabbar.
However, his time in Milwaukee could be finished, as many around the league are awaiting a potential trade request from the superstar big man. With co-star Damian Lillard expected to miss a significant portion of next season, his supporting cast with the Bucks is subpar, to say the least. Regardless, he's still one of the greatest of all time, sparking a statement from a former NBA All-Star on his legacy.
On the topic of Antetokounmpo's all-time legacy and place amongst the greats to play the game, ex-Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas shared that he doesn't think the Greek star can reach the top 10, despite his stellar accomplishments.
"It's gonna be hard to crack the top 10 in a sense from the media standpoint, because you're gonna have to match everything anyone has and exceed that," Arenas said regarding Giannis' case for a spot among the 10 best players in NBA history.
Arenas named Los Angeles Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal as the last two on the top 10, two players that Giannis doesn't have accolades over. While Giannis might have Bryant and O'Neal beat in MVP awards, both players have more championships, All-NBA selections, and scoring titles.
Arenas would go on to add that Steph Curry is the closest active player to cracking that top 10, with many already giving him that nod. However, if Antetokounmpo ends up in the right situation this summer, he could end up earning himself a few more rings before he calls it quits on a historic career.
