3x NBA All-Star Reacts to Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Altercation
The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever squared off in the season opener in Indianapolis. The Fever dominated Chicago, but the storyline coming out of the game made the headlines.
Angel Reese was battling down low with Aliyah Boston when she shoved her out of the way to grab a rebound. In response, Caitlin Clark retaliated by fouling Reese and gave her a slight push as she fell. What is typically viewed as a hard common foul was later upgraded to a flagrant foul on Clark due to the shove following the initial foul on Reese.
There has been a rivalry between the two players going back to their college days when Reese played at LSU and Clark played at Iowa, so this type of back-and-forth is not new.
While Reese was visibly upset at the foul and had to be held back, she then said after the game that it was a "basketball play" and that the "refs got it right."
On Gilbert Arenas' show "Gil's Arena," the former Memphis Grizzlies star discussed how Reese's foul seemed exaggerated and noted that Clark, being a guard, must foul harder to prevent a basket.
"But it's still body size...if I gotta try to foul him [Kenyon Martin] and stop him, my hit on him has to match his power, so if he's trying to go up for a dunk, I gotta really grab on him," Arenas exclaimed.
He also insinuated that the incident compares to how Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid acts when he is fouled, saying, "That's that Embiid flop. I'm trying to sell this foul."
Clark finished the game with a 20-point triple-double, and Angel Reese finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds. The Fever went on to crush the Sky to start 1-0. Two of the biggest stars in the WNBA, it clear that this rivalry isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
