9-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Makes Strong Bronny James Statement
The Los Angeles Lakers signing LeBron James in the 2018 offseason will certainly go down as one of the most significant moves in NBA history, especially after the future Hall of Famer led LA to the 2020 championship.
The Lakers have been relatively disappointing since winning the title, despite having the best duo in basketball with James and Anthony Davis. 39-year-old LeBron is certainly nearing retirement, and LA's championship window is closing very fast. To keep the argued GOAT happy in Hollywood for his last season or two, the Lakers paired him with his son, Bronny James.
Bronny was drafted 55th overall this summer, spending the majority of his rookie year at the end of the Lakers' bench.
While Bronny has gotten some run in the G League, many believe all of his time should spent with the South Bay Lakers, at least until the 20-year-old point guard shows he can play alongside his dad and the best.
Former Memphis Grizzlies forward and retired nine-year NBA veteran, Chandler Parsons, shared his take on Bronny's situation in LA on Run It Back on FanDuel TV.
"I think bumping Bronny [James] up to the NBA stunts his growth," Parsons said. "This isn't the business of pleasing LeBron James. It's the business of winning basketball games, and Bronny James won't help the Lakers win basketball games right now. But, he can help in the G League... [The Lakers] don't bump guys to the NBA level because of their last name."
Bronny has spent more time in the G League recently, averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 assists through seven games. The rookie guard has struggled shooting the ball, but that is why G League reps are so important. Former Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons certainly makes a good point about Bronny needing to spend more time in the G League than on the Lakers bench.
