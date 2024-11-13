Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Lakers vs Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers face off tonight in what will likely be a heated rematch between two rivals. The last time these two teams faced off on November 6 was one of many memorable matchups, and hopefully, tonight will be the same.
Unfortunately for Memphis, they won't have Ja Morant available against the Lakers tonight. Morant brought much of the show during the last matchup, with numerous back-and-forth moments between himself and LeBron James. This time around, the Lakers may have additional help.
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially listed Anthony Davis as probable against the Memphis Grizzlies with left plantar fasciitis. Davis has only missed one game for the Lakers so far this season, and it happened to be against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Davis has been on an absolute tear this season, looking like a top-3 player in the NBA. In nine games, he's averaged 31.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.3 steals on 58/35/79 shooting from the field. So far, it's the best scoring season of Davis' career, the best field goal percentage of his career, and the best three-point percentage of his career.
Whether the Memphis Grizzlies start Zach Edey or Brandon Clarke at center position tonight, they're going to have their hands full against Anthony Davis.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
