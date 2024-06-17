Boston Celtics Player Makes Concerning Statement Before NBA Finals Game 5
After missing their opportunity to sweep the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics will look to close the Dallas Mavericks out on their home floor in Game 5. Closing out a series is never easy, especially in the NBA Finals, and will be even more difficult if Boston is without star forward Kristaps Porzingis.
Listed as available for Game 4, Porzingis did not see any action, as Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said he would only be used in specific instances. Dealing with a very unique injury, Porzingis is doing all he can to be out there for his team, but is clearly limited right now.
Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Celtics forward Xavier Tillman gave a concerning update on Porzingis, saying there has not been much visible improvement with his injury.
"When we go through our practices and stuff like that, he's doing some stuff, but you can still tell that he's very uncomfortable," Tillman admitted. "Like I said, we don't want to put him in any type of situation that could really hurt him."
Tillman was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies at this past trade deadline, and while he has not played much, the forward has provided some solid minutes.
As for Porzingis, he returned from an extended injury absence at the start of this series, and was absolutely fantastic. Boston has learned to play without him this postseason, but there is no denying they are a much better team when he is available to play his usual minutes.
