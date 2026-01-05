Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Lakers Final Injury Update: Multiple key players' status revealed

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that guard Ja Morant will not play in Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, dealing with a right calf contusion.

Additionally, forward/center Santi Aldama will be available for the matchup.

In 18 games this season, Morant is averaging 19 points, 7.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds, converting on 40 percent of his field goals and 20.8 percent of his threes.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Calf

Santi Aldama: Available - Ankle

Vince Williams Jr.: Out - Knee

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

John Konchar: Out - Thumb

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

LAKERS

Austin Reaves: Out - Calf

Rui Hachimura: Out - Calf

Gabe Vincent: Out - Back

Adou Thiero: Out - Knee

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 4, 8:30 p.m. CST, Crypto.com Arena

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Spectrum SportsNet LA

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), ESPN LA 710 AM, 980 AM (California)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (15-19) and Los Angeles Lakers (21-11) meet for the third of three matchups this season, with the Lakers winning the first two, (the first in October, the second on Jan. 2). The Grizzlies are 41-71 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 25-31 in home games and 16-40 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ja Morant

G Cedric Coward

C Christian Koloko

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

LAKERS

G Luka Doncic

G Marcus Smart

C DeAndre Ayton

F Jake LaRavia

F LeBron James

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +6.5 (-114), Lakers -6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +198, Lakers -240

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -106, under -114)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "We had a very clear game-plan that I thought we executed decently. Get the ball out of Doncic's hands and make other guys finish, only today, those guys shot with a great percentage. Not only that but they got into the mid-range, finished some tougher shots and got some offensive rebounds. Overall, shot quality was a little bit too high for the Lakers. I was happy that we were able to force some turnovers and generate some transition baskets."

