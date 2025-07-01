Breaking: Hawks Sign Ex-Clippers, Grizzlies Sharpshooter to Deal
The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks have both been active early in the NBA offseason, making multiple big deals. Even before the draft, the Grizzlies sent out Desmond Bane for a haul of draft picks, and the Hawks made a shrewd move to bring in Kristaps Porzingis while keeping their large trade exception open.
Atlanta then used that trade exception at the start of free agency in a sign-and-trade to bring in Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Because they used their trade exception on Alexander-Walker, they still had their midlevel exception open to use on a priority free agent.
The Hawks used most of that exception to sign former Memphis Grizzlies sharpshooter Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Kennard will bring even more shooting to surround Trae Young with. Young apparently called both Alexander-Walker and Kennard to recruit them to Atlanta.
Kennard is coming off a season averaging 8.9 PPG while shooting 43.9% from three-point range with the Memphis Grizzlies last year. But, putting a career 44% shooter from deep next to Young can only be a good idea.
Atlanta is seemingly going all in for next season with what looks to be a wide-open Eastern Conference and Achilles injuries to Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and Damian Lillard that will likely keep them out for all of next season.
The Hawks are looking at a starting lineup of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu, with a bench of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard. That has the potential to be a real contender and finally get them out of the Play-In hell they've been in for the last few years.
