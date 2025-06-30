Breaking: Memphis Grizzlies Signing Breakout Cavaliers Guard
The Memphis Grizzlies have been ACTIVE at the start of free agency. You'll be excused if you're already starting to lose track of all of the moves they've made so far.
In a little over an hour, the Grizzlies have signed Jaren Jackson Jr. to a five-year, $240 million max extension, re-signed Santi Aldama on a three-year deal worth over $50 million, re-signed Cam Spencer, and announced that they were looking to move on from Cole Anthony to make some of the money work.
However, they're not done yet. ESPN's Shams Charania has reported that the Grizzlies have agreed to a deal with Ty Jerome, who blossomed onto the scene with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. The deal is worth $28 million over three years.
Jerome had a career season last year, averaging 12.5 PPG, 3.4 APG, and 2.5 RPG while shooting 51.6% from the floor and a blistering 43.9% from three. Had he played enough minutes, he would've easily been in the running for Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player. He fell just short of the marks he needed to hit, though.
This will give the Grizzlies a perfect backup to Ja Morant, who has been known to miss some games recently, only playing in 59 games over the last two seasons combined. Jerome gives them a spot starter when needed and a more than capable backup option, and could even play alongside Morant at times with his size at 6'5".
Jerome won a national championship in college with Virginia in 2019 and has bounced around the league since, playing for the Phoenix Suns, OKC Thunder, and Golden State Warriors before joining the Cavs. He hopes to find more stability with the Grizzlies.
