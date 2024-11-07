BREAKING: Lakers Make Bronny James Decision After Loss to Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night by a final score of 131-114. This was the Lakers’ second-straight loss and fourth loss in their last five games.
This skid for LA comes after an impressive 3-0 start to JJ Redick’s tenure as head coach. To start the season, there seemed to be a real level of cohesion from LeBron James and Anthony Davis on down the roster, but that has faltered a bit recently.
In addition to LA's overall play, one storyline has been Bronny James. After being selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, Bronny has appeared in four of LA’s eight games, tallying four total points in 13 minutes of play.
With the G League season set to begin, it was announced after the Grizzlies game that the Lakers have sent Bronny to South Bay.
Via Shams Charania of ESPN: "The Lakers today assigned Bronny James to their NBA G League affiliate, South Bay, where he’s expected to debut vs. Salt Lake City on Saturday, sources said. James will be on Lakers roster vs. 76ers Friday, then rejoin South Bay."
Charania added an interesting update, saying Bronny is only expected to play in home games for the South Bay Lakers.
"For now, sources said, the G League plan is for Bronny James to play in only South Bay home games – as he shuttles between both leagues and team manages his time on respective rosters," Charania added.
It is certainly not uncommon for a second round pick to spend time in the G League, especially one as young as the 20-year-old James.
