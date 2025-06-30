Grizzlies Make Contract Decision on Top Free Agent
NBA free agency begins in just under 24 hours, as teams can start negotiating with free agents on Monday, June 30th, at 6 p.m. EST before officially signing them on July 6th. This isn't a great group of free agents, and there isn't a lot of spending money available from a lot of teams.
The Memphis Grizzlies have already had an interesting offseason, trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a haul of draft picks. They then re-routed two of those picks of the Portland Trail Blazers to trade up in the 2025 NBA Draft for Washington State wing Cedric Coward.
Undoubtedly, the Grizzlies' most important free agent is Santi Aldama, who is coming off a career year, averaging 12.5 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 2.9 APG while still being a versatile defender with length. He is exiting his rookie contract and looking to cash in, but it may be hard to generate serious offers for what he could be worth.
The Grizzlies took the first step in trying to bring him back on Sunday afternoon by tendering his one-year, $5.94 million qualifying offer to officially make him a restricted free agent. Any offer sheet he signs could be matched by the Grizzlies if they choose to do so.
Because the qualifying offer (and thus, his cap hit) is so low, they could try and sign another top free agent with a midlevel exception and then bring Aldama back if he lasts in free agency long enough. They're well below the first tax apron and have some flexibility that they can play with while looking to retool around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
