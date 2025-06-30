Grizzlies Make Contract Decision on Top Free Agent

Sources: The Memphis Grizzlies have tendered Santi Aldama his one-year, $5.94 million qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent. Aldama averaged career-highs in points (12.5), field goal % (.483), 3-point % (.368), rebound (6.4) and assists (2.9) for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/QF0fkKPyWy