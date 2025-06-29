New Report Links Grizzlies to Top Free Agent Guard
NEW YORK — The Memphis Grizzlies dealt Desmond Bane days before selecting Cedric Coward with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, they could still be looking to make more moves.
"Charlotte and Memphis are two teams that keep coming up as likely suitors for Ty Jerome," Stein reported, "who is now regarded as a lock to leave Cleveland to find the deal he is known to be seeking that starts at (or at worst adjacent) to the full $14.1 million midlevel exception.
Jerome stood out on the Cleveland Cavaliers squad that was eliminated in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs as the top seed and put himself in prime contention for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award, finishing third overall.
In 70 appearances, the guard averaged 12.5 and 3.4 assists on 51 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from 3. Should he depart in free agency, he'll solicit heavy demand from several teams across the league, Memphis included.
The Grizzlies gained Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony in exchange for Bane, but adding a sharpshooter like Jerome would help fill more of the gap Bane leaves behind as Memphis continues its pursuit of a deep run in the West.
All the Grizzlies have to do is convince Jerome to move to Memphis.
