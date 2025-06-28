All Grizzlies

Grizzlies' Recent Decision Indicates Key Free Agency Exit

The Memphis Grizzlies' second-round pick Javon Small chose his new number, and it just happens to be the number of a key veteran free agent

Austin Veazey

Feb 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) drives to the basket between Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) and center Zach Edey (14) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies held their introductory press conferences for their new draftees on Friday, as Cedric Coward (11th overall), Javon Small (48th), and Jahmai Mashack (59th) got to speak to the Memphis media.

Coward and Small also got to reveal their new jersey numbers, with Coward wearing No. 23 and Small wearing No.10. Derrick Rose was the last Grizzly to wear 23, but Small picking 10 may be a sign of things to come.

Luke Kennard is a free agent this offseason and wore 10 last year. With Small choosing to wear that number, it seemingly confirms that Kennard will not be returning to the team.

Kennard has been with the Grizzlies for the last two and a half seasons, coming over in a trade with the LA Clippers in the 2022-23 season as part of a three-team deal with the Houston Rockets, one that sent John Wall from LA to Houston and Danny Green from Memphis to Houston. There are some funny names attached to that trade, looking back.

After his last deal expired, Kennard signed a one-year, $9,250,000 deal to stay in Memphis for the 2024-25 season, playing in 65 games. He averaged 8.9 PPG while shooting a strong 43.3% from three-point range.

The lefty sharp-shooter is still 29 years old and could likely contribute to the right team, but their drafting of Coward and Mashack, two young wings who they'd like to develop, likely shows the Grizzlies are ready to move on.

In his 128 total games with the Grizzlies, Kennard averaged 10.0 PPG and shot a blistering 46.2% from deep on high volume. That type of shooting could be hard to replace, and he's likely to be coveted on the open market.

