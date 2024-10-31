BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Star Suffers Injury Against Brooklyn Nets
The Memphis Grizzlies have a strong, rounded roster that is more than capable of making the playoffs. That is if they can stay healthy, though. They've been unable to do so in recent history, and it's been their biggest downfall.
With Ja Morant on the floor for the club, they've got the capability to win a game on any given night. His supporting cast is what will keep them competitive over the course of a season, though. During a Wednesday night battle against the Brooklyn Nets, two Grizzlies guards suffered injuries that took them out of the game.
According to the team, Desmond Bane is out for the rest of the game with an oblique injury.
Via @GrizzliesPR: "Desmond Bane (oblique) will not return tonight vs Brooklyn."
Before Bane's injury, Marcus Smart suffered an ankle injury that took him out of the game, as well. The two guards are big in the Grizzlies' rotations and are big pieces in what the team is building.
Via @GrizzliesPR: "Marcus Smart (right ankle) will not return tonight vs Brooklyn."
Memphis won 50-plus games in back-to-back seasons, though they posted a 27-55 record a season ago. The reason? Injuries. Early on, the club is dealing with key injuries once again.
Playing a tight game in the third quarter, the Grizzlies are looking to take down the Nets to improve upon their 2-2 record through four games.
