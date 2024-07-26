BREAKING: Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Make Trade
While NBA free agency has slowed down, there are still trade targets on the market that could make a big impact next season. This includes big names like Lauri Markkanen, as well as players with less name recognition that can still help bolster a team's roster.
In a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday, it was announced that the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks had agreed to a trade that sends forward David Roddy to Atlanta in exchange for forward EJ Liddell. The report from Wojnarowski included no details about picks or cash, so it looks to be a player for player swap:
Roddy was traded to Phoenix last season by the Memphis Grizzlies, and appeared in just 17 games for the Suns. Averaging just 3.7 minutes per game, Roddy was never in Phoenix's rotation after being in and out of the Grizzlies' rotation to start his NBA career.
Drafted 23rd overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022, Roddy was soon traded to Memphis in a deal that sent he and Danny Green to the Grizzlies in exchange for De'Anthony Melton. Roddy appeared in 118 games (17 starts) for the Grizzlies across two seasons, averaging 7.4 points per game in 20.1 minutes per game.
A great athlete, Roddy has some upside that can perhaps show itself during this new opportunity in Atlanta.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA