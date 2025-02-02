Damian Lillard's Injury Status for Bucks vs Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are set for their rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, after defeating the Eastern Conference squad on Halloween in their last meeting.
Grizzlies have been impressive so far this season with a record of 32-16. They are in a prime position to push for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, currently tied for second place.
Milwaukee is doing well in the East, sitting in fifth place with a 26-20 record. This is thanks to many great players on their team, including star point guard Damian Lillard having an incredible season.
However, Lillard is on Sunday’s injury report, listed as a game-time decision with a groin injury.
Lillard is averaging 25.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.3 assists so far this season with 45/38/92 shooting splits. He leads the Bucks in assists and steals, and only trails superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in points average on the team.
Lillard played 37 minutes in their January closer against the Spurs. Fans are gospel that the talented guard will be available as the Bucks rely on him heavily. Lillard is one of the better guards in the NBA and it would be a huge sigh of relief for the Grizzlies if they didn’t have the burden of guarding him.
The Grizzlies will look to get their second straight win after a comeback win against the Rockets earlier in the week. This win would be huge for Taylor Jenkins and the Grizzlies.
Related Articles
Latest Trade Report on All-NBA Defensive Star
NBA Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies vs Rockets
Taylor Jenkins Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies-Rockets