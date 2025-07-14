Desmond Bane, Steven Adams Reunite at Grizzlies Star's Wedding
The Memphis Grizzlies have had quite the roster turnover over the past six months. The Grizzlies brought in Ty Jerome, extended Jaren Jackson Jr., and relieved head coach Taylor Jenkins of his duties right before the 2025 playoffs started.
Then, the blockbuster that nobody saw coming happened. Desmond Bane was traded to the Orlando Magic in a stunning move by the Grizzlies to reshape their roster and become more financially flexible.
Bane was a critical part of the Grizzlies' turnaround in the 2020s and played five seasons from 2020 to 2025. A career 47% shooter and 41% from beyond the arc, Bane will be a critical piece of the Orlando Magic's charge to being a contender.
The core that started the run of playoff contention began, however, with Steven Adams on the Memphis squad as well. Adams played in 118 games for Memphis from 2021 to 2023 and was a connector piece and solid locker room presence for a young Grizzlies team.
Both Bane and Adams showed up to current Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama's wedding and celebrated together.
Aldama recently signed a three-year, $52 million contract to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, and was a coveted free agent if Memphis did not choose to retain him. He averaged 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game on 48.3% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range in the 2024-2025 season.
Bane, Adams, and Aldama getting together for a personal family event shows that the Grizzlies' culture and chemistry throughout their current era are strong, no matter what team former players are on.
