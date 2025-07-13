Ja Morant Shares Thoughts On NBA Champion Acquisition
The Memphis Grizzlies made a shocking trade about a month ago when they sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. In return, they got Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and a haul of draft picks, some of which were used to trade up and select Cedric Coward in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Memphis recently agreed to a buyout with Cole Anthony, letting him hit free agency, and he plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks once he clears waivers. But they are hanging onto Caldwell-Pope, who they believe can be the missing piece to a championship team.
Caldwell-Pope is a two-time NBA champion, winning with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 in the bubble and with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. That championship experience can be invaluable for a team that believes it can compete for one.
Although the trade caught Ja Morant by surprise, he's optimistic that Caldwell-Pope could be the right addition to the team.
"I felt like for us, having him be that vet around is definitely big-time for us," Morant told Damicheal Cole of the "Memphis News." "Everybody know what he does on the defensive end. For our young guys who are trying to push themselves to be that guy as well, they got a perfect vet to learn from."
Bane is a much better score and shot creator, but Caldwell-Pope brings the perimeter defense that the Grizzlies could use, and he has historically been a great three-point shooter. Orlando didn't have a lot of playmaking, so he wasn't getting the same open looks he's used to getting. That should change with Morant, Ty Jerome, and Scotty Pippen Jr.
