The Memphis Grizzlies are going home empty-handed after losing to the Washington Wizards inside Capital One Arena.

The Grizzlies kept pace with the Wizards throughout the first half, only trailing by a single point going into halftime. The Grizzlies tried to make runs throughout the game, but the Wizards never seemed to go away like an annoying little brother.

A 15-3 run by the Wizards in the fourth quarter tanked the Grizzlies and put them behind for the rest of the game. The Grizzlies trailed by as much as nine points late in the fourth quarter, but they were able to claw back making it a two-point game with just seconds to go. However, the Wizards staved off the comeback and hit their free throws at the end to ice the game.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington defends. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Grizzlies give up game vs. Wizards

The Grizzlies were led by Jaren Jackson Jr., who had a game-high 31 points, while Ja Morant supplemented him with 21 of his own. Santi Aldama joined them in double figures with 14, while Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells had 11 points apiece.

The Wizards saw eight players score in double figures for them, with Alex Sarr on top of the scoring column with 20 points on 9-of-20 shooting. CJ McCollum added 16 while Bilal Coulibaly, Tre Johnson, and Marvin Bagley III each had 14. Bub Carrington pitched in 12 points of his own off the bench, while Khris Middleton and Justin Champagnie had 10 points each.

It's a setback for the Grizzlies, who were riding a two-game winning streak going into the game. Memphis would have been at .500 had they beaten Washington, but they will have to wait a few more nights to get back to that milestone.

The Grizzlies have been swept by the Wizards for the first time since the 2017-18 season after losing to them in Memphis earlier this month.

The Grizzlies will look to finish off the 2025 calendar year with a win back at home against Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside the FedEx Forum. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

