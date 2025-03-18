Domantas Sabonis Ruled Out With Injury in Grizzlies-Kings
The Memphis Grizzlies traveled to face the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, but are trying to pick up a huge win without star guard Ja Morant on the floor.
Morant is missing his 26th game of the season, so a banged-up Grizzlies squad had to head into Sacramento to face a Kings team as desperate as ever for a win after a four-game losing streak.
But, after the Kings stormed out to a 15-point lead, star center Domantas Sabonis went down with an ankle injury that sent him to the locker room. After getting checked out, the Kings confirmed that Sabonis would not be returning to Monday's game.
Sabonis will finish his night with six points and four assists on 3-4 shooting from the field after playing just 12 minutes. The Kings star had a rough night, as not only did he suffer an ankle injury, but he also had to get stitches after getting cut in the face.
Sabonis recently returned from a six-game absence due to injury, so getting injured twice in Monday's game is very unfortunate for the Kings star.
Even with both teams missing their top players, the Kings have managed to control the game and extend their lead to 20 points in the fourth quarter. The Kings are typically much better with Sabonis on the court, as Sacramento certainly hopes that the three-time All-Star does not have to miss significant time again.
