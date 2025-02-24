Donovan Mitchell, Desmond Bane Altercation in Grizzlies-Cavaliers Goes Viral
In a huge cross-conference matchup on ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The Cavaliers sit comfortably in first place in the East, while the Grizzlies hold on to second place in the West.
Saturday's matchup was expected to be close, but it would be challenging for the Grizzlies to get past the star-studded Cavaliers squad. Guys like Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are hard to take down, but the Grizzlies have their own star duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to counter.
But, in Saturday's game, Cavaliers star guard Mitchell got into a bit of an altercation.
After Mitchell gained possession of a loose ball, Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane jumped on him to fight for a jump ball. Unfortunately, the action did not stop there. As the two wrestled for the ball, even well after the whistle, tempers flared in front of the Cavaliers bench, causing a huge commotion.
Neither player got very physical besides just fighting for the ball, but the clip of the little skirmish has gone viral on social media.
In the huge skirmish, guys like Ja Morant, Zach Edey, and Tristan Thompson nearly got involved in more action, but the two groups were eventually separated and everyone was calmed down. This altercation could have turned into much more, but it was still enough to warrant some strong reactions from many.
