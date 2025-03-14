Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status for Cavaliers vs Grizzlies
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the hottest team in the NBA, winning 15 consecutive games, and have not lost since February 4. The Cavaliers have been on an insane hot streak to secure their spot in the playoffs and give themselves a nice cushion for first place in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavaliers now head into a huge cross-conference matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday in FedExForum.
The Grizzlies are on a mini hot streak of their own, winning four straight, and seem to be catching a break against the league's top team on Friday night.
The Cavaliers have ruled out star guard Donovan Mitchell for Friday's game due to left groin soreness.
Mitchell, 28, is averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game with 45.1/38.4/81.9 shooting splits. Mitchell has been the best player on the best team in the league this season, making him a legitimate MVP candidate, although his numbers will hold him back from that title.
Mitchell is set to miss his sixth game of the season, but the Cavaliers are still 5-0 without him. Cleveland has so many weapons, highlighted by Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, that even Mitchell's absence does not break their game plan.
While the Grizzlies have a better shot at beating the scorching Cavaliers with Mitchell ruled out, it will still be a huge test for this Memphis squad.
