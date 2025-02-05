Ex-Grizzlies Forward’s Bold Luka Doncic Prediction After Lakers Trade
It's already been several days since the blockbuster move the Dallas Mavericks made of trading away superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. However, people are still shocked and trying to accept the reality. Both players have already been introduced by their new teams, and fans anxiously await their respective debuts.
Nevertheless, all the attention is on Doncic as he makes the move to team up with LeBron James in Los Angeles, as the two players with similar skills will look to find a way to play off one another. As reactions continue to pour in, ex-Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parson shared on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" a very bold take about Doncic's immediate future.
"Luka Dončić belongs in LA, he belongs on the Lakers," Parsons said. "... By the way, get on whatever LeBron's on, do exactly what he does... To have longevity in your career, who better to pair up with than LeBron James. ... MVP next year? Sign me up for Luka."
While Parsons initially shares that the move for Doncic to Los Angeles will be good for him to improve his conditioning alongside one of the best athletes in NBA history, he gives his prediction that Doncic will win the MVP award in 2026.
Even though Doncic has made the All-NBA First Team five times, he's still yet to finish higher than three in MVP voting. Now that Doncic is in a bigger market with the Lakers and the ability to learn from James, it might be his best shot to win that coveted MVP trophy.
