De'Aaron Fox out, How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

The Memphis Grizzlies return home to open a six-game homestand that should draw crowds since the Knicks will be in town and All-Stars like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Scottie Barnes come through FedEx Forum.

Victor Wembanyama and the Southeast Division-leading Spurs are up first, looking to stay hot and give themselves a chance to run down the Oklahoma City Thunder for the West’s best record.

Memphis has won just once over their last seven home dates and will officially be eliminated from the playoff race with their next loss or Golden State win.

San Antonio has won 11 of 12, which includes a four-game road win streak. The Spurs are in the midst of a three-game road trip, coming off a 136-111 rout of the Miami Heat behind 26 points and 15 rebounds from Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs are heavy favorites here and will also be in a similar role on Saturday in Milwaukee.

Memphis is 12-21 in home games and has gone 19-27 against Western Conference foes. The Grizzlies are a decent 6-7 in Southeast Division games. San Antonio is 25-11 on the road, 11-3 within the division and 31-14 against the West.

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, March 25, 7:10 p.m. CST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), FanDuel Sports Southwest (Hornets)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), WOAI (Spurs)

Grizzlies look to earn split to continue success vs. Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies (24-47) host the San Antonio Spurs (54-18) in the fourth and final meeting between these teams this season.

The Spurs have lost the season series five straight years, so they’ll be looking to snap a run of losing or splitting against Memphis that dates back to 2017-18, when they broke out the brooms.

Memphis pulled off a 106-105 win at FedEx Forum on Jan. 6, overcoming a 30-point game from Wemby behind 21 points from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cam Spencer. Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr., also no longer on the roster, combined for 34 points, so this will be a new-look group looking to gain a split.

The Grizzlies have won seven of the last nine at home against San Antonio, but trail the all-time series 78-43 dating back to 1995.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Spurs -16.5 (-118), Grizzlies +16.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Spurs -1650, Grizzlies +950

Total: 233.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

SPURS

F Julian Champagnie

F Harrison Barnes

C Victor Wembanyama

G Stephon Castle

G Devin Vassell

GRIZZLIES

F GG Jackson

F Taylor Hendricks

C O-Max Prosper

G Javon Small

G Cedric Coward

INJURY REPORT

SPURS

DeAaron Fox: Out - Low Back Tightness

Luke Kornet: Out - Right Knee Injury Management

Emanuel Miller: Out - G League (Two-way)

David Jones Garcia: Out - G League (Two-way)

Harrison Ingram: Out - G League (Two-way)

GRIZZLIES

Javon Small: Questionable - Low Back Soreness

Ty Jerome: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Jaylen Wells: Out - Right Great Toe Soreness

Ja Morant: Out - Left Elbow UCL Strain

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Right 5th Finger Surgery Recovery

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Surgery Recovery

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Great Toe Injury Management

Santi Aldama: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

Jahmal Mashack: Doubtful - Left Ankle Sprain