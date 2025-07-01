Ex-Grizzlies Forward Signs Two-Year Deal With Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made arguably the biggest trade in NBA history this past season, acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for a package revolving around Anthony Davis. The problem though, the Lakers had no depth, leading to their first-round exit via the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now, with free agency underway as of 6:00 p.m. EST on June 30th, the Lakers made that a priority, adding a quality wing to give them some depth off the bench.
ESPN's Sham Charania reports that the Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Jake LaRavia to a two-year deal worth $12 million. LaRavia spent the 2024-25 season on the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.
LaRavia started the 24-25 season on the Grizzlies, but was traded to the Kings on February 6th in a three-team deal that also involved the Washington Wizards.
In 19 games with the Kings, LaRavia averaged 6.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He shot 38% from three on 2.7 attempts per game. Overall for the season, which includes 47 games with Memphis, LaRavia averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 42% from three.
LaRavia was drafted 19th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves but was traded to the Grizzlies, along with a second-round pick. on draft night for picks 22 and 29. LaRavia spent three years in college, playing two seasons at Indiana State before transferring to Wake Forest.
LaRavia joins LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, and Jarred Vanderbilt as the forwards on the Lakers roster. The team lost Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency as he signed a four-year deal with the Houston Rockets as free agency opened.
The Grizzlies have been active in free agency, re-signing Jaren Jackson Jr, Santi Aldama, and Cam Spencer while adding guard Ty Jerome.
