Ex-Grizzlies Player Comes To Karl-Anthony Towns' Defense Amid Criticism
Karl Anthony-Towns has become scapegoat number one in New York following the Knicks' decisive elimination in five games at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. Despite being a key cog in New York's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, an article published by The Athletic after Game 5 emphasized the frustrations KAT's teammates felt with his performance throughout the season.
Towns got some support from an unlikely source on Monday. Former Memphis Grizzlies forward-turned-podcast host Chandler Parsons came to his defense on the latest episode of FanDuel's 'Run It Back', pushing back on the idea that the Knicks should trade Towns.
"You keep him and realize he's one of the best bigs in the NBA and his offense and his production on that end can outshine," Parsons said. "Think about the stars. Jokic isn't the greatest defender. Luka is not the greatest defender. Jalen Brunson is not the greatest defender.
"KAT is a generational talent. You don't do anything (with) him besides maybe show him film and show him some things that he can clean up. No panic, don't fire Tibbs, get off KAT and the Knicks will probably be in great shape next season too."
Despite Towns still having three years left on his contract after completing his first season in New York, he will be eligible to sign a contract extension with the Knicks on or after July 7. As it stands, Towns is scheduled to make $53.1 million next season.
