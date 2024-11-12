Ex-Grizzlies Player Urges Ja Morant to Join LeBron James, Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recently made headlines when he said he does not like the Los Angeles Lakers. Defeating them in convincing fashion, Morant scored 20 points in the win over Los Angeles, making his feelings on the Western Conference rival very clear after the game.
"I don't like 'em,” Morant said of the Lakers. “They knocked me out of the playoffs. Then last year we had a game and they came in here popping on our home floor when I was in street clothes. I wasn’t tonight.”
Morant added, “They came and beat us on our home floor. Was laughing, playing, looking at me, talking… This was my first opportunity to get back on the floor, playing against them.”
Morant’s comments went viral, tallying over 3M views from this post on X. They also caught the attention of former Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas, who urged Morant to join the Lakers during a segment of his Gil’s Arena Show.
“You don’t need to hate us,” Arenas said. “Join us. LA will love you, man. Whatever you need, we can provide for you… So don’t just hate the Lakers… Just keep the options open is all I’m saying.”
Known for often having wild and controversial takes on this show, Arenas certainly drew some strong reactions with this message for Morant.
