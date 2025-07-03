Ex-Lakers Champion's Bold Tyrese Haliburton, Donovan Mitchell Statement
The NBA is always debating who the superstars are around the league and what even qualifies one as a superstar. The general consensus seems to be players who can elevate teammates while selling out opposing arenas, but who is on that list remains debatable.
One of the newest members of the Memphis Grizzlies, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, weighed in on the debate on the "Dawg Talk" podcast, specifically naming Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton as players he's not sure about being superstars.
"No," he responded when asked if he thought Haliburton was a superstar. "...I wouldn't even build a team around Donovan Mitchell either. He's a 'superstar,' but superstars can win me games. Can he do that consistently every night? Go out there and try to win me a game? Can he average 25, 8, and 8? [LeBron James] did his whole career."
"...We're talking about getting teams involved, getting players involved, like going out and when my team needs me to win, I'm gonna go get this win. I can't do that with Donovan Mitchell, and I'm 50/50 with Haliburton."
It's an intriguing take. Haliburton was electric in the playoffs, hitting multiple game-winners and buzzer-beaters, leading the Indiana Pacers on a few double-digit comebacks as they pushed the OKC Thunder to seven games in the NBA Finals before unfortunately tearing his Achilles in the opening minutes of Game 7.
Mitchell hasn't had the playoff success that Haliburton has had, making a few Conference Semifinals with the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers, but he hasn't made it further than that. Some of that is due to bad circumstances, like Darius Garland dealing with injuries this year, or running into better teams, but he's averaged 30+ points in four playoff series, losing all four of those.
