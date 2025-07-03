Ex-Lakers Champion's Bold Tyrese Haliburton, Donovan Mitchell Statement

KCP says Tyrese Haliburton and Donovan Mitchell aren’t superstars 😬



We’re talking about superstars... Guys who elevate teammates and get wins when it matters... I can’t do that with Donovan Mitchell, and I’m 50/50 on Haliburton."



(via @Thedawgtalkpod)pic.twitter.com/jJTggrpq1j