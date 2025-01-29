Former 3x NBA All-Star Reacts to De'Aaron Fox Trade News
Amid a rollercoaster 2024-25 campaign, the Sacramento Kings are staying extremely busy ahead of the trade deadline. After firing head coach Mike Brown, the Kings have made immense improvements, but the front office might still feel the need for another massive change.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the Kings will begin shopping star point guard De'Aaron Fox ahead of the trade deadline, a shocking move by the franchise.
Via Shams Charania: "JUST IN: The Sacramento Kings are expected to open up talks to potentially deal All-Star De'Aaron Fox ahead of Feb. 6 trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. There will be plenty of suitors, but it's believed that Fox has a target destination in mind ahead of 2026 free agency."
The All-Star guard is having a great season in Sacramento, averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. Fox has cemented himself as one of the Kings' top players in franchise history since getting drafted fifth overall in 2017, helping Sacramento break their 16-year playoff drought.
Former three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, who most recently played with the Memphis Grizzlies, gave his take on Fox's trade situation and is not as surprised as many.
"He's been in the league long enough to know, 'Man, I'm getting f****d over here. It is messing with my endorsements, my money, my shoe sales.' When he said he has a destination, we all know, okay trying to go to San Francisco, okay cool. You trying to go to L.A. You trying to go to New York," Arenas said.
The San Antonio Spurs have been heavily rumored to be Fox's top destination, which is not as big of a market as Arenas is suggesting. But, being in Sacramento could certainly be holding the star point guard back.
"You're trying to get to a big market so you can capitalize on your game because how you play the game is not being recognized," Arenas continues. "You figure if you're in a bigger market, you look better."
Last season, Fox got left out of the All-Star game besides having a career year, which many credited to the small market he is playing in and not getting enough national attention. If Fox does get traded, he will likely prefer to go to a larger market as Arenas suggests.
