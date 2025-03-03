Former Celtics Player Signs Contract With Memphis Grizzlies
After suffering a disappointing home loss to the Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies have some soul-searching to do. The Grizzlies have lost five of their last seven to drop to fourth place in the Western Conference and need a strong end to their regular season to gain some momentum back for the playoffs.
As part of their late-season push, the Grizzlies signed 27-year-old forward Lamar Stevens to a 10-day contract, and now that his ten days are up, Memphis has granted him another. The Grizzlies have announced that they signed Stevens to a second 10-day contract.
After going undrafted in 2020, Stevens was picked up by the Cleveland Cavaliers and had a successful three seasons there. Through 165 games with Cleveland and 38 starts, Stevens averaged 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in just 16.0 minutes per game.
After his stint with the Cavaliers, Stevens spent half of a season with the Boston Celtics, averaging just 2.8 points through 19 games. But, Stevens came alive in Memphis. Stevens played 19 games for the Grizzlies last season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Stevens has proven he is more than capable of competing in the NBA, and it would not be a surprise if the Grizzlies hang onto him for the rest of the season after his second 10-day contract is up. Stevens played in just one game during his first 10-day stint, dropping six points and four rebounds in Saturday's loss to San Antonio.
