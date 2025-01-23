Former NBA All-Star Reacts to Jimmy Butler Suspension
Drama has been stirring in South Beach for the past few weeks as star forward Jimmy Butler puts pressure on the Miami Heat to find a trade for him ahead of the trade deadline.
When Butler first started stirring the pot, the Heat handed him a seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, but their feud has not slowed down.
Butler has been back from suspension for three games, but the Heat have now announced their star wing will be suspended once again. Butler is expected to be suspended again, for two games this time, after he missed a team flight on Wednesday.
Another Butler suspension is not what anybody expected, as some believe it is just a petty move by the Miami organization as they find ways to get back at their disgruntled star. Others believe this is Butler just sticking it to the Heat, and being rightfully disciplined for it.
Former three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts on the situation, siding with Butler as he believes the Heat are making up rules to get back at him.
"The problem is that there's a fine already," Arenas said regarding Butler missing the team plane. "There's already a penalty for being late and missing the flight. There's already a fine for that. All [the Heat] are gonna do is figure out how to fine him. That's all this is going to be about. ...It's not a good look for Miami to do this."
The Heat and Butler are certainly on bad terms, and this entire exchange is not a great look for either party. A Butler blockbuster could happen at any moment, and suspending him just gives the Heat more opportunity to browse the market.
