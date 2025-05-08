All Grizzlies

Former NBA All-Star Reveals Which Celtics Player Has 'Perfect Role'

Former Memphis Grizzlies star Gilbert Arenas recently spoke on the Boston Celtics

Feb 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) talk before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics are up against the wall in the second round against the New York Knicks, largely due to poor shooting from their two stars.

With Game 3 — on the road — on the horizon, they have plenty to clean up. Coming in handy could end up being one of the team's role players.

Former Memphis Grizzlies star Gibert Arenas made clear his stance on that.

"He carved out a perfect role," Arenas said of Derrick White. "He has the same job as everybody else. He can take whatever shot he wants."

This season, White has averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists two stocks as one of Boston's top-producing role players. So far in the series, he's notched just under 40 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks.

"He gets to go out there and play free, and as the ... fifth option?" Arenas said. "If he decides he wants to shoot 40 points worth of shots, nobody is going to look at him. That's a helluva role."

White and the Celtics are in a hole, but with a chance to steal a game from the Knicks on the road, they could earn back some of the momentum — especially if White has himself another strong game.

Tipoff of Game 3 at Madison Square Garden is set for 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday afternoon.

