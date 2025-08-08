Gilbert Arenas Crosses Line With Three-Year Lakers Veteran
Ex-NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and former No. 1 overall pick Kwame Brown's long-running beef escalated to an uncomfortable level this week, after Arenas made light of a serious crime committed by one of Brown's family members in a video posted on Wednesday. This was followed by another video, posted on Thursday afternoon, in which he raised serious accusations against Brown himself.
Brown re-ignited the back-and-forth with Arenas last week, the continuation of a several-year-long conflict, by posting a video on social media taunting Arenas after the latter's arrest on federal gambling charges in Los Angeles.
The Summary of the Beef
"God damn Gil, you in the slammer," Brown began his rant. "You're facing about 15 years, five years on each charge, right? But your dumba** was playing cards with the Israeli mob. So, now you have to make a decision. You can't snitch. Your dumbass say you know "No Chill Gil", so you can't chill. You got to fight this one out. You gotta go for what you know, you can't snitch."
Arenas had a somewhat lighthearted response initially, poking fun at the fact that Brown's YouTube channel had viewership numbers comparable to those of someone in "YouTube Jail". Brown had an impassioned response during a recent podcast appearance earlier this week, essentially suggesting that Arenas is desperate for LeBron James' approval in an emasculating fashion.
This, predictably, sent Arenas into full-blown "No Chill Gil" mode, which we've seen more times than we can count throughout the years. Arenas posted a video donned in celebratory birthday attire on Wednesday, in which he celebrated the arrest and supposed incarceration of Brown's brother, Alton, on a statutory rape charge in the State of Georgia.
"Why you didn't invite me to this party, huh?" Arenas said. "You said you like black men who get in trouble, it makes you party, (makes you) feel like it's your birthday ... I see why you didn't party. This is recent. This is your own family. Oh, my Lord, this is not the party I'm into."
Arenas escalated things even further on Thursday, posting a video where he seemingly accused Brown of getting a woman intoxicated on a live stream with the intentions of making advancements on her, emphasizing past comments Brown made about character.
"The backstory here is this," Arenas said. "He was live, decided he was going to troll somebody else that was live. He muted his mic, but didn't mute his mic on the other person's live. In the background, him and another person are having a discussion about ethics and morals."
"See, he's playing a drinking game," Arenas continued. "Every time you lose, you got to take a shot. Now, this woman obviously doesn't have enough of [expletive] shots, right? Because obviously, too many shots, she's going to have to have s** with that thing. And you don't want to have s** with that thing sober."
Arenas and Brown's feud has been going on for several years now, although this most recent flare-up is most certainly the most heated and most viewed chapter of their deep conflict.
