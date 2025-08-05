Stephen A Smith Issues Warning to Gilbert Arenas Amid Controversy
Stephen A Smith has made a career for himself in media for saying just about anything. From his viral clip about Lamar Odom to now potentially putting his name in the hat for the 2028 United States Presidential race. Whether or not he's talking about the sports being played on the field or court, he's got a lot of thoughts to share.
Recently, ex-Memphis Grizzlies guard and former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was arrested in connection to an illegal gambling business that was run out of Arenas' mansion in Encino, California. Taking his turn to react to the new, Stephen A. shared some advice to the former NBA star.
Stephen A.'s Verdict
"Bro, I need you not to play around," Smith stated. "My brother, I do not want to see you in jail at all. It’s not a good look. It’s nothing to laugh about. It’s nothing to joke about when the feds come raiding your home."
Adding on, Smith emphasized what this could mean for Arenas' future as a growing media personality. "I can assure you that anybody who wants to do business with you, I’m one of those people, ESPN, Underdog, a whole bunch of sponsors and advertisers, we don't want to see that."
With the changing TV rights in the NBA, Arenas' outspoken personality is one that networks and other sponsors desire. However, attaching yourself to someone who is being investigated by the government is not something brands want or need.
Information Regarding The Arrest
According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Arenas, along with five other people, were arrested on July 30th on "a federal indictment alleging they operated an illegal gambling business in which high-stakes poker games were played at an Encino mansion Arenas owned."
Arenas was released that day on a $50,000 bail, as he awaits trial at the end of September. As shared by the DOJ, "Arenas rented out an Encino mansion he owned for the purpose of hosting high-stakes illegal poker games. At Arenas’ direction, Arthur Kats, 51, of West Hollywood, staged the mansion to host the games, found co-conspirators to host the games, and collected rent..."
What's Next For Arenas?
As mentioned by Smith, sponsors likely won't be jumping at the opportunity to attach themselves to Arenas unless he is cleared of charges. To no surprise, Arenas has gone back to being active on social media, taking shots online at Kwame Brown after he celebrated Arenas' arrest.
Unless more information comes out before the trial, fans will have to wait till the end of September before a decision is made.
Related Articles
NBA Superstar Ja Morant's New Nike Shoe Sells Out in 30 Minutes
Grizzlies Predicted to Take Elite Defender in Way-Too-Early Mock Draft
Luka Dončić Reveals How Ex-Grizzlies Guard Will Impact Lakers