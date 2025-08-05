NBA Superstar Ja Morant's New Nike Shoe Sells Out in 30 Minutes
It took all but 30 minutes for Ja Morant's next signature sneaker to sell out.
The Memphis Grizzlies star, in collaboration with Nike, released the "Ja 3" Tuesday morning after releasing the "Ja 2" leading up to training camp last season. It was gone quickly.
Per Nike: "On the court, Ja Morant is fearless, entertaining us with jaw-dropping moves off the dribble and high-flying plays at the rim. No. 12 is must-see TV. That same big energy inspires his latest signature shoe, the Ja 3. In addition to delivering performance benefits, this silhouette tells the story of a kid who made the leap from backyard workouts with his dad to becoming NBA Rookie of the Year and receiving All-NBA honors."
Morant Sells Out 'Ja 3'
Morant is currently finishing his "Make Them Watch" tour internationally, showing off his new release while discussing his time with the Grizzlies through six seasons.
The point guard, 25, is a two-time NBA All-Star, the 2020 Rookie of the Year Award winner and a 2022 member of the All-NBA Second team. He's led the Grizzlies to the playoffs four times. Their most recent trip wasn't one he wants to remember.
Memphis was swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs last year; the nadir came in the form of an NBA-worst 51-point loss in Game 1. To that, Morant had little to say.
"I've got to be better," he offered. "Simple ... got to be better. I'll be better, we'll be better."
Still, after a season riddled with injuries and a lengthy suspension, playing 50 games in 2024-25 was a positive. Morant's individual statistics held up, especially in the playoffs, which leaves his main directive finding a way to translate that into wins.
It won't start with sneakers. But Morant's newest release is another step in growing his off-court brand as he continues to be the face of the Grizzlies.
Per Nike: "Ja has always pushed the limits and done things his way. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that he helped shape the story behind his new shoe. When you lace up the Ja 3, know that you’re getting something that’s authentically Ja."