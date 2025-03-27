Massive Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are visiting the number one seed in the Western Conference, Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.
Thursday's game will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Grizzlies are currently sitting at 0-3 in the series, with each game ending in a loss of double digits. Memphis was unable to contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored a game-high 41 points on 56% field goal shooting.
The Grizzlies are entering the game with seven players listed on the injury report: Ja Morant, Marvin Bagley III, Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, Yuki Kawamura, Zyon Pullin, and Lamar Stevens.
Ja Morant is OUT with a left hamstring strain.
Marvin Bagley III is out due to concussion protocols, Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, GG Jackson is out on G League assignment, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Zyon Pullin is out due to right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Lamar Stevens is questionable with right shoulder bursitis.
The Thunder have eight players listed on their report: Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Alex Ducas, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ajay Mitchell, Nikola Topic, Cason Wallace, and Aaron Wiggins.
Jalen Williams is questionable with a right hip strain, Ousmane Dieng is out with a left calf strain, Alex Ducas is out with a right quad strain, Isaiah Hartenstein is available with a nasal fracture, Ajay Mitchell is out with a right great toe sprain, Nikola Topic is out with left knee surgery, Cason Wallace is questionable with a left knee contusion, and Aaron Wiggins is out with left Achilles tendinitis.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
