Grizzlies Announce Starting Lineup Change vs Mavericks
After getting crushed by 17 points at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Memphis Grizzlies have lost four consecutive games and five of their last six. To make matters worse, Grizzlies star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is sidelined with an ankle sprain, and star guard Ja Morant has had a lingering shoulder concern.
Looking to break their losing streak, the Grizzlies travel to face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The Mavericks are the most injured team in the league right now, ruling out eight players ahead of Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies.
As both teams deal with injuries, they are forced to roll with some new lineups, but many fans are intrigued by Memphis' new-look starting five.
The Grizzlies are starting Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Santi Aldama, and Zach Edey on Friday night, marking the first ever time these five have started a game together.
This will mark Memphis' 18th different starting lineup this season, as injuries have heavily impacted their rotation at times. Forward Santi Aldama started 11 of the first 13 games of the season but has gotten the nod just once since then.
Thankfully for the Grizzlies, the core of their lineup is staying the same with Morant, Bane, Wells, and Edey, so there should not be too much trouble integrating Aldama, and it could even give them an interesting look.
The Grizzlies and Mavericks face off at 7:30 p.m. EST in Dallas on Friday.
