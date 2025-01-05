All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Coach Makes Statement on Draymond Green’s Zach Edey Foul

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins spoke after losing to the Golden State Warriors.

Liam Willerup

Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and head coach Steve Kerr react to game play against the Phoenix Suns during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and head coach Steve Kerr react to game play against the Phoenix Suns during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors headed into their Saturday night contest against the Memphis Grizzlies without their star guard Stephen Curry, meaning it would be an uphill battle for the slumping Warriors to walk away with the win. Luckily for Golden State, Memphis was without their star guard too as the Warriors captured the 121-113 victory over the visiting Grizzlies.

The win gave Golden State the 2-1 lead in the season series as they bounced back from the 51-point blowout the Grizzlies handed to them earlier in December. Dating back to their first matchup this season on November 15th, Warriors star forward Draymond Green left a salty taste in the mouths of Grizzlies fans when he was assessed for a flagrant foul on rookie Zach Edey. Saturday night, history repeated itself.

In the fourth quarter of Saturday's matchup between the two Western Conference foes, Green made an aggressive slash for the ball following an Edey rebound, leading the two to get into an altercation on the court. After breaking up the two, the referees later assessed a flagrant foul on Green.

Now seeing this for the second time this season, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was asked about the call post-game, letting the media know where he stands.

According to ESPN reporter Ohm Youngmisuk, Jenkins said he had no issues with the flagrant foul call, stating, "refs handled it great."

Jenkins and the Grizzlies continue to be involved in altercations this season, with the Ja Morant/Jordi Fernandez incident in December and now the two Green flagrant fouls.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News