Grizzlies Coach Makes Statement on Draymond Green’s Zach Edey Foul
The Golden State Warriors headed into their Saturday night contest against the Memphis Grizzlies without their star guard Stephen Curry, meaning it would be an uphill battle for the slumping Warriors to walk away with the win. Luckily for Golden State, Memphis was without their star guard too as the Warriors captured the 121-113 victory over the visiting Grizzlies.
The win gave Golden State the 2-1 lead in the season series as they bounced back from the 51-point blowout the Grizzlies handed to them earlier in December. Dating back to their first matchup this season on November 15th, Warriors star forward Draymond Green left a salty taste in the mouths of Grizzlies fans when he was assessed for a flagrant foul on rookie Zach Edey. Saturday night, history repeated itself.
In the fourth quarter of Saturday's matchup between the two Western Conference foes, Green made an aggressive slash for the ball following an Edey rebound, leading the two to get into an altercation on the court. After breaking up the two, the referees later assessed a flagrant foul on Green.
Now seeing this for the second time this season, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was asked about the call post-game, letting the media know where he stands.
According to ESPN reporter Ohm Youngmisuk, Jenkins said he had no issues with the flagrant foul call, stating, "refs handled it great."
Jenkins and the Grizzlies continue to be involved in altercations this season, with the Ja Morant/Jordi Fernandez incident in December and now the two Green flagrant fouls.
