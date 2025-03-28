Grizzlies Make Coaching Decision Following Taylor Jenkins Firing
The Memphis Grizzlies entered the All-Star break with the second-best record in the Western Conference and looking like a force to be reckoned with. Even with Ja Morant having a down year for his standards, the team was in a position then to allow him to get to full strength and prepare him for a playoff run.
Since the break, the team has dropped from 36-18 to 44-29, which led to the Grizzlies parting ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins early Friday. A move that caught many NBA fans by surprise, signs such as rehauling his staff this past summer were pointing in the direction. Now, the team has decided upon their interim coach for the rest of the season.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Grizzlies are naming assistant Tuomas Iisalo as the interim head coach. Iisalo joined the Grizzlies staff this season, after coaching overseas since 2014. A former professional player himself, he'll be tasked with taking over a Grizzlies team gearing up for a tough playoff run in the Western Conference.
Jenkins' tenure in Memphis ends after nearly six seasons with the franchise, where he was the longest-tenured coach in their history. With one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, Jenkins' collapse post-All-Star break appears to be part of the reason for the firing. With Morant dealing with injury problems, Iisalo will have to deal with what's available for him in the meantime.
Looking ahead for the Grizzlies, they'll begin this new era with a tough task against LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST in Memphis.
