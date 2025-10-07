Grizzlies Rookie Stays Optimistic After Struggling in NBA Debut vs Pistons

Cedric Coward's preseason debut: 1 PT, 0-7 FG, 0-4 3PT FG, 5 REB



Par for the course for a guy playing his first real game in nearly a year.



He took it in stride postgame.



"The shots for me isn't a concern, I put in too much work to be worried about it now." pic.twitter.com/hRFOT19ni4