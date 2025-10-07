Grizzlies Rookie Stays Optimistic After Struggling in NBA Debut vs Pistons
The Memphis Grizzlies opened their 2025 preseason against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, picking up a 128-112 loss in front of their home crowd. Unfortunately for Memphis, they are already dealing with the injury bug that has haunted them over the last couple of seasons, as they will be without Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, and Brandon Clarke for the preseason.
With their stars sidelined, the Grizzlies were led by their top two offseason additions. Ty Jerome, who the Grizzlies signed in free agency, dropped a team-high 16 points with four rebounds, three assists, and two steals through 19 minutes. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who the Grizzlies acquired in a trade with the Orlando Magic, chipped in 15 points on 3-5 shooting from deep in 21 minutes.
On the other hand, Memphis' top rookie, Cedric Coward, had a much more timid performance in his Grizzlies debut. The Grizzlies traded up to the 11th overall pick to select Coward in this offseason's draft, and the 6-foot-6 versatile guard has a high ceiling that Memphis was willing to bet on.
In his preseason NBA debut, Coward finished with one point, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal on rough 0-7 shooting from the field and 0-4 from beyond the arc.
Even though Coward has yet to make his first shot in an NBA game through 18 minutes of action, he is not letting the rough performance get to him.
Coward reacts to 0-7 shooting night
After the game, Coward stayed positive after his 0-7 shooting night. Coward has not played an actual basketball game in 11 months due to an injury in college, and he was asked if he could feel that long absence in his first NBA game.
"Oh, for sure. I think, ultimately, the biggest thing if you look at the box score is obviously the shots. I didn't make — I think I made a free throw today. Still, first NBA point, but at the same time, it's just getting back in the rhythm of things. Ultimately, playing our brand of basketball is the main thing," Coward said.
Coward is certainly taking time to get back into an NBA-level rhythm after missing so much time, but he is using his NBA debut as a learning experience more than anything.
"We're gonna watch the film, learn from that, but shots for me isn't a concern," Coward continued. "I put in too much work to be worried about it now. And talking to all my teammates, they still believe in me. I still believe in myself. My coach still believes in me. And I told them, as soon as one goes in, then we'll be good."
Coward has plenty of promise at the next level, and luckily, the Grizzlies do not need him to be a difference-maker from day one. Giving Coward some time and leeway to make mistakes and learn will ultimately help him be the best player he can be.