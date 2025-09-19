Grizzlies Standout Brandon Clarke Gives Injury Update Before Training Camp
The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a first-round playoff loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but in their defense, injuries were not in their favor. The Grizzlies have had some major health concerns over the past two seasons, but are looking to have a much more effective 2025-26 campaign with everyone, hopefully, staying healthy.
Of course, this offseason was not a great start for Memphis' goal of a healthy campaign, as Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey each underwent surgeries. However, a recent update from Brandon Clarke gives the team a bit of optimism back.
Clarke's injury update
In March, toward the end of the 2024-25 season, Clarke suffered a high-grade PCL sprain. This injury sidelined Clarke for the remainder of the season, including their first-round playoff series, but the standout forward avoided surgery.
When the Grizzlies announced his injury treatment plan in late March, they said he was "expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of the 2025-26 regular season," and luckily, they were right.
On Thursday, during a community event where he launched a new foundation, the Brandon Clarke Foundation, Clarke gave an injury update that Grizzlies fans needed to hear.
"I'm doing great. Ramping up right now. I feel great," Clarke said. "I'm doing everything. I'm ramping up to play with my team on day one. I'll be there."
There were some concerns about what Memphis' frontcourt would look like to start the 2025-26 season if Jackson Jr., Edey, and Clarke were all sidelined with injuries, but this recent update gives fans some hope.
Clarke's impact in Memphis
Of course, Clarke continues to make an off-court impact in Memphis, as seen on Thursday, as he gave back to his community, but his on-court impact is significant as well. Clarke has spent each of his six NBA seasons with the Grizzlies, where he has been a consistently good depth piece in their frontcourt.
Throughout his six-year career, Clarke has averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.5 stocks per game, while shooting 60.6% from the field. Of course, Clarke has had some injury concerns, like missing 76 games in his 2023-24 campaign and never playing 65 or more games in a single season, but he is great when healthy.
If Clarke can stay healthy, along with the rest of the team, the Grizzlies will certainly be a team to watch for in the Western Conference.