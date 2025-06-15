How the Desmond Bane Trade Impacts the Kevin Durant Sweepstakes
The Memphis Grizzlies had an underwhelming finish to their 2024-25 campaign, falling into the play-in tournament to secure the eighth seed in the playoffs, but it did not get any better after that. The Grizzlies were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they are not wasting any time to make big changes.
On Sunday, the Grizzlies reportedly finalized a deal to send star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and one first-round pick swap, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Bane, 26, averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season with 48.4/39.2/89.4 shooting splits as a third option in Memphis behind Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. While Bane is a talented player, many people feel like the Magic overpaid for him, as sending four unprotected first-round picks, a pick swap, and two rotational players for him seems like a lot.
However, if the Grizzlies are still trying to compete, this trade is a head-scratcher. Of course, that is unless they plan to use the picks they got in return to get involved in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
Durant is expected to be traded from the Phoenix Suns at any point before the NBA Draft, and it is still unclear where he is heading. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that his preferred destinations are the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets, but there are still "six-to-eight" teams that are interested and that Phoenix will make the best deal for the franchise.
The Grizzlies now have the assets that they got from the Bane trade to rebuild their roster entirely, and could be one of the "six-to-eight" teams already throwing offers for Durant. Of course, to match salaries, it hurts not to have Desmond Bane in a potential Durant trade, but Caldwell-Pope's $21.6 million per year contract could certainly be re-routed in a potential deal.
Memphis acquiring four unprotected first-round picks from Orlando could undoubtedly be used to cushion their package for a Durant blockbuster, and it certainly gets them in the conversation if they are interested in a Durant-Morant pairing.