Indiana Pacers Add Grizzlies Coach After Reaching NBA Finals
The Memphis Grizzlies' scouting department and player development system have worked wonders, going back to the 2010s.
Marc Gasol was initially drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, but was acquired by Memphis in a trade for his brother, Pau Gasol, who went on to win two championships.
Gasol was the 48th overall pick in the second round and went on to become an All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year, and a massive part of the Grizzlies' "Grit and Grind" era.
That type of success has become a part of the Grizzlies' culture since then.
Success Stories
In 2025, player development and drafting are as crucial as ever, with the Collective Bargaining Agreement weighing down on teams looking to spend money on readily-made players.
The Grizzlies have had some notable scouting and player development successes with their current era as well.
Jaren Jackson Jr. was the fourth overall pick, but has blossomed into an All-Star and defensive anchor, while winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023.
Recently traded Desmond Bane is possibly Memphis' most impressive scouting success. He was taken 30th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, and has since earned a significant contract and has become a highly efficient and incredibly valuable starter.
Then come the role players, such as Brandon Clarke, who was drafted with the 21st pick in 2019, Jaylen Wells, Vince Williams Jr., GG Jackson, Scottie Pippen Jr., and recently traded Jay Huff.
Pacers Grab Top Grizzlies' Coach
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, "The Indiana Pacers have added Johnny Carpenter as an assistant coach on head coach Rick Carlisle’s staff. Carpenter spent last season with the Grizzlies."
Carpenter spent the 2024-2025 season with Memphis in a player development and scouting role, and according to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star, he worked closely with center Jay Huff at Virginia and helped bring Huff to the Grizzlies last season.
At the University of Virginia, Carpenter was an assistant coach, director of player personnel, and basketball technology assistant. The two will now be reunited after the Pacers traded for the athletic center in July.
Also, Carpenter will be working with Rick Carlisle once again, as he served as an assistant video coordinator for Carlisle with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2014-2015 season.
The Grizzlies' coaching staff will continue to have suitors around the league due to their solid culture and ability to develop late-round picks into valuable assets continuously.
Related Articles
Sixth Man of the Year Candidate Predicted to Struggle After Trade to Grizzlies
New Memphis Grizzlies Guard, Ex-Lakers Champion, Predicted to Have Breakout Year
Memphis Grizzlies Could Regret Letting Historic NBA Shooter Go