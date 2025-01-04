Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors
The Memphis Grizzlies are heading to California to take on the Golden State Warriors in game number three of their regular season series tonight. The series is currently tied with one win a piece, but the last game went in favor of the Grizzlies, and in a very dominant showing blew out the Warriors from the first quarter on with a final score of 144-93.
This game will be affected by the players currently listed on the injury report as multiple key players may not take to the floor. The Grizzlies have nine players listed on the report: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart, John Konchar, Yuki Kawamura, Santi Aldama, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is listed as out as he is dealing with a right AC joint sprain.
Desmond Bane is currently questionable with a left ankle sprain.
Luke Kennard is doubtful with right hamstring soreness, Marcus Smart is out due to a right index finger partial extensor hood tear, John Konchar is questionable with left shoulder soreness, Yuki Kawamura is doubtful with a left AC joint sprain, Santi Aldama is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out due to right fifth metatarsal repair, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Warriors have four players listed on the injury report: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Brandin Podziemski, and Andrew Wiggins.
Stephen Curry is out as he manages a bilateral knee injury.
Gary Payton II is out with a left calf strain, Brandin Podziemski is out with right abdominal tightness, and Andrew Wiggins is probable with right hamstring tightness.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will face off tonight 8:30 p.m. EST.
