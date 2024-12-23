All Grizzlies

Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies have the health advantage over the LA Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Dec 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies will be hosting the visiting Los Angeles Clippers today, in what will be the first meeting of the regular season. While the Clippers have been putting up a formidable challenge without Kawhi Leonard, Memphis will be a completely different caliber of opponent. Especially, with the health deficit that the Clippers are facing against Memphis.

The Grizzlies have four players listed on the injury report: GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, Jay Huff, and Vince Williams Jr.

Marcus Smart is out with an injured right index finger.

GG Jackson is still out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal.

Marcus Smart and GG Jackson of the Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) talks to forward GG Jackson (45) during a game against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jay Huff is out with a left ankle sprain and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.

The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Kobe Brown, Trentyn Flowers, Terance Mann, and P.J. Tucker.

Kawhi Leonard remains out as he continues to repair his right knee from surgery this offseason.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonar
Apr 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Kobe Brown is out as he manages a back injury, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way G League contract, Terance Mann is out due to a fracture to his left middle finger, and P.J. Tucker is still away from the team as he looks for a new team to join.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

