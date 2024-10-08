Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Injury Scare in Grizzlies-Mavericks
The Memphis Grizzlies played their first preseason game on Monday night, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 121-116. This game was the long awaited injury return of star point guard Ja Morant who appeared in just nine games last season.
Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season due to his gun video incidents that occurred the season prior. Averaging 26.2 points in his nine games after returning from suspension, Morant suffered a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.
Making his return to the court on Monday, Morant showed off his athleticism that NBA fans had been missing.
Morant ended up playing just under 18 minutes, as he made two trips back to the locker room for what looked to be an ankle injury.
Via SportsCenter: “Ja Morant appeared to roll his ankle in transition and headed to the locker room.”
Speaking with reporters after the game, Morant broke his silence on this injury scare, saying he is fine.
Via Tim MacMahon of ESPN: “Ja Morant: ‘I’m good. It’s preseason, man.’”
This is great news for a Grizzlies team that does not need any more injury misfortune. The team was decimated by injuries last season, and has already been hit with more this offseason.
The Grizzlies will play their regular season opener on October 23 against the Utah Jazz.
