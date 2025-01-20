Ja Morant Could Miss Action in Grizzlies vs Timberwolves

𝗖𝗥𝗔𝗭𝗬 𝗕𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗘: Ja Morant and GG Jackson have never been on the court at the same time in an NBA game before 😳



Could we see this change tomorrow?! pic.twitter.com/30VdZqRwgF