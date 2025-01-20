Ja Morant Could Miss Action in Grizzlies vs Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies have impressed as one of the top teams in the Western Conference to start this season. While the team has seen great play from players like Jaylen Wells, who's averaging 11.8 points per game while shooting 38.8% from three, they've also seen great play from their veterans. Jaren Jackson Jr. has elevated his status to one of the better bigs in the NBA, but one of Memphis' stars has been in and out of the rotation.
After playing just nine games last season due to injury, Ja Morant continues to battle injuries this season. In his six-year NBA career, Morant has yet to log 70 games or more in the regular season. With the Grizzlies set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on TNT Monday, the star guard's status remains in question.
According to the most recent injury report, Morant is listed as questionable with right foot soreness, as he could miss his second game in a row.
In games without Morant this season, the Grizzlies have held an 11-7 record and have won the last two games without him. Basing that winning percentage to the Grizzlies overall one at 64.3%, Memphis isn't too far off without Morant at 61.1%.
The Grizzlies will look towards some positive news tomorrow as 2023 Second Team All-Rookie forward GG Jackson has been recalled from the G-League in line to make his season debut.
