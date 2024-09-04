Ja Morant Goes Viral With New Instagram Post Before 2024-25 NBA Season
The 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner, as many teams will begin their respective training camps at the end of this month.
For the Memphis Grizzlies, this season will be about reestablishing themselves as one of the premier Western Conference teams after an injury-riddled season a year ago. Playing just nine games last season, star point guard Ja Morant may be the league’s most motivated player right now.
Via Grizzlies PR on January 8, 2024: “The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the following medical update for guard Ja Morant: At Saturday's training session, Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder. Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear. Morant will undergo season-ending surgery and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25.”
As the Grizzlies stated in their initial announcement, Morant has been expected to be fully healthy for the 2024-25 season, and that looks to still be the case.
Sharing an Instagram post on Wednesday, Morant showed off some exclusive workout footage:
This post went viral on Instagram, tallying over 400,000 views in just one hour. One of the NBA’s most popular players, Morant has 9.8M followers on Instagram.
This footage shows Morant seemingly moving at game speed which is a great sign as the new NBA season approaches.
