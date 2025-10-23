Ja Morant Had One Key Mission in Grizzlies' Win Over Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies made headlines over the 2025 NBA offseason, trading star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, which puts most of the pressure on stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to carry the load.
Luckily, the Grizzlies' star duo seems up for the challenge.
The Grizzlies opened their 2025-26 season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, picking up a huge 128-122 win to start their new campaign on a high note. While Jackson Jr. fouled out after just 27 minutes, his 18 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks certainly helped set the tone. However, Ja Morant was the true star of the show.
Morant is on a mission to prove doubters wrong during the 2025-26 season, as he dropped a game-high 35 points on 13-20 shooting from the field in their opener on Wednesday.
While the Pelicans are not the strongest opponent, they are a very talented team, and starting the season with a win is always huge.
Ja Morant sets the tone
After Wednesday's game, Morant talked about how important it is to set the tone in the season opener.
"As a team, it sets the tone," Morant said about the win. "Obviously, it wasn't a perfect game for us — I don't think anyone ever plays perfect — but even though we made mistakes and stuff, we were able to battle back and go and handle business. Great start for us. Obviously, it's one of 82. We've got two more this weekend, but for some of the young guys, I hope they enjoy this first actual win. But we turn the page tomorrow."
This was an incredibly mature response from Morant, as it shows how focused he is on the 2025-26 season. While Morant made some headlines for the wrong reasons last year, the star point guard is showing some much-needed growth and leadership after their first game of the season.
Morant knew how important it was for the Grizzlies to come out strong in their season opener, and they took care of business in front of their home crowd to properly set the tone.
The Grizzlies now move on to a back-to-back home series this weekend, as they host the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers for a chance to start 3-0.